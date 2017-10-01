There’s A Massive Line Of Lakers Fans To Meet LaVar Ball At The First Preseason Game

09.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball drew a crowd every Big Baller stop this summer, and that’s not expected to change anytime soon. The father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball continued to attract attention as his son’s team played in its first preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the Association’s first official preseason game tipped earlier and had a special presentation for Draymond Green, the hype train that is the Big Baller Brand’s patriarch was all that mattered in Los Angeles on Saturday.

LaVar was in the house to watch his son Lonzo take on the Wolves just like he had been all summer, when the Balls helped sell out NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. But this scene at the Staples Center on Saturday was something else entirely. Check out how many people crowded around to see LaVar in person.

Around The Web

TAGSlavar ballLonzo BallLOS ANGELES LAKERS

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 1 day ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP