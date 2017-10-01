Getty Image

LaVar Ball drew a crowd every Big Baller stop this summer, and that’s not expected to change anytime soon. The father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball continued to attract attention as his son’s team played in its first preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the Association’s first official preseason game tipped earlier and had a special presentation for Draymond Green, the hype train that is the Big Baller Brand’s patriarch was all that mattered in Los Angeles on Saturday.

LaVar was in the house to watch his son Lonzo take on the Wolves just like he had been all summer, when the Balls helped sell out NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. But this scene at the Staples Center on Saturday was something else entirely. Check out how many people crowded around to see LaVar in person.