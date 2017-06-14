Foot Locker

Lonzo Ball finally broke his silence about all the attention his father has gotten in recent months, and the results are pretty funny. The NBA Draft prospect joined other potential top picks in a special Father’s Day ad for Foot Locker where he shared memories of LaVar Ball while Lonzo grew up.

“Foot Locker asked us to reflect on everything dads do for us,” said De’Aaron Fox.

Fox recalled “games of 1-on-1 in the driveway where he’d let me win” when thinking of his father, whose name you probably don’t know for good reason. But while standouts like Fox, Jonathan Issac and Jayson Tatum shared fond memories of supportive fathers driving to early practices and going fishing, Ball’s memories of LaVar were a bit different.