Lonzo Ball‘s shoes—and his play on the court—are officially the story of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Ball struggled in his first game as a Los Angeles Laker, but since a poor opening performance in Ball’s ZO2 signature shoe, he’s switched it up and his stat line has taken off.

On Thursday, Ball took the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a pair of adidas. Sporting Harden LS ‘Night Life’ shoes, Lonzo balled out to the tune of 16 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks. It was his second straight triple double of Summer League.