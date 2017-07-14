Lonzo Ball Balled Out In Hardens With Another Summer League Triple Double

07.14.17 51 mins ago

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball‘s shoes—and his play on the court—are officially the story of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Ball struggled in his first game as a Los Angeles Laker, but since a poor opening performance in Ball’s ZO2 signature shoe, he’s switched it up and his stat line has taken off.

On Thursday, Ball took the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a pair of adidas. Sporting Harden LS ‘Night Life’ shoes, Lonzo balled out to the tune of 16 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks. It was his second straight triple double of Summer League.

