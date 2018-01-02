Lonzo Ball’s Latest Instagram Post Features An Interesting Cropping Choice

#LA Lakers
01.02.18 1 hour ago

Silver Screen and Roll

When is a simple misunderstanding just an omission and not intentionally slighting someone? In the case of Lonzo Ball‘s latest Instagram picture, we’re about to find out soon.

For the Lakers rookie, it’s been a season of ups and downs thus far navigating the troubled waters of the NBA. The former UCLA star leads the Lakers with seven assists per game, which while not eye-popping, isn’t bad for an initial foray in the league. Ball’s shooting woes have been well documented as he’s only shooting a paltry 35 percent from the field, including a hair under 30 percent from beyond the arc.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLonzo Ball

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP