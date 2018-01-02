Silver Screen and Roll

When is a simple misunderstanding just an omission and not intentionally slighting someone? In the case of Lonzo Ball‘s latest Instagram picture, we’re about to find out soon.

For the Lakers rookie, it’s been a season of ups and downs thus far navigating the troubled waters of the NBA. The former UCLA star leads the Lakers with seven assists per game, which while not eye-popping, isn’t bad for an initial foray in the league. Ball’s shooting woes have been well documented as he’s only shooting a paltry 35 percent from the field, including a hair under 30 percent from beyond the arc.