Getty Image

Fair or not, Lonzo Ball has a giant target on his back. He can thank his bombastic father for that one. Basketball critics are showing little to no mercy for his lackluster play thus far, and opponents are going right at him on a nightly basis. Clippers’ point guard Patrick Beverley set the tone for Ball’s rookie season in the Lakers’ opener, harassing the rookie around the court in what ended up being the first of many miserable nights for the young point guard out of UCLA.

But Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray arguably took it to another level at the end of their 115-100 win over the Lakers on Saturday night. With the game well in hand after a 15-0 run to close it out, Murray was tasked with simply dribbling out the clock, but instead took the opportunity to show up Ball a little bit by dribbling around him as the clock expired.