Twitter

It was a good night for Joel Embiid and those process-oriented Sixers fans who trust him. Philadelphia drafted Markelle Fultz first overall, who as it turns out has Trusted The Process for a lot longer than most people realized.

Then Embiid got to team up with last year’s No. 1 pick Ben Simmons to clown on Lonzo Ball. The second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft was very happy to land with the Los Angeles Lakers, but Simmons was quick to throw some shade his way when Ball’s name was called at Barclays Center.