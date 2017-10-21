Luke Walton Compared Lonzo Ball’s Late Game Demeanor To Kobe Bryant’s

Lonzo Ball’s NBA debut did not go very well thanks to the presence of Patrick Beverley, who made the young Lakers’ star’s evening a miserable experience. However, the scheduling gods gifted Ball the perfect chance to bounce back on Friday night with a game against the Suns and he didn’t disappoint.

Ball went for 29 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, leading the Lakers to a 132-130 win, and dominated down the stretch with seven of his points coming in the final five minutes of the game. Those buckets proved crucial to getting L.A. its first win of the season, and also showed coach Luke Walton that he has a go-to guy for those late-game situations.

After the game, Walton raved about his young point guard’s poise. Where Ball’s teammates were going crazy after a layup late gave them an eight-point lead, Ball was stoic, understanding there were still 90 seconds remaining. Like so many, Walton couldn’t help himself but compare Ball’s composure in those kinds of moments to a Lakers legend.

