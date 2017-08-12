Getty Image

Getting posterized is an insult unique to the sport of basketball. Search the archives here on Dime and there are dozens, if not hundreds, of posts about a player taking another to the hoop and making them pay for attempting to defend it. Plenty of good players have had their nights ruined by a posterization, but no one takes it lightly. Not even in the world of video games.

Lonzo Ball, for example took exception to a posterization that never even happened. On Friday, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was pumped about his NBA 2K18 rating, posting it to Twitter on Friday with some excited emojis.