Getting posterized is an insult unique to the sport of basketball. Search the archives here on Dime and there are dozens, if not hundreds, of posts about a player taking another to the hoop and making them pay for attempting to defend it. Plenty of good players have had their nights ruined by a posterization, but no one takes it lightly. Not even in the world of video games.
Lonzo Ball, for example took exception to a posterization that never even happened. On Friday, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was pumped about his NBA 2K18 rating, posting it to Twitter on Friday with some excited emojis.
Join The Discussion: Log In With