Are The Lakers Intentionally Padding Lonzo Ball’s Assist Numbers?

While his father LaVar is feuding with the President of the United States and his younger brother LiAngelo is laying low after getting arrested in China for shoplifting, Lonzo Ball is trying to make it through his first season in the NBA as the starting point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers. Family distractions aside, Lonzo has had a rough first month of his NBA career.

Through November 19th, Lonzo is averaging 8.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game on just .313 shooting from the field. His raw numbers aren’t terrible, particularly his ability to fill up the scoresheet with rebounds, assists, and steals, but his shooting has been absolutely dreadful and now it appears as though he’s caught up in a little bit of controversy of his own.

Founder of Jumpball.net and former video coordinator for Clippers and Spurs, Mo Dakhil, released a reel of Lonzo Ball’s assists on Monday afternoon. The footage shows a pair of assists Ball received credit for on the scoresheet despite the fact that the players he passed the ball to made significant basketball moves before scoring the ball.