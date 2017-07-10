Lonzo Ball Will Miss A Summer League Showdown With De’Aaron Fox Due To A ‘Sore Groin’

Lonzo Ball was selected ahead of De’Aaron Fox in the 2017 NBA Draft and many believe that was the right decision for the Los Angeles Lakers. The former UCLA standout has had an interesting Summer League to this point but there have been flashes of his on-court ability and Lakers fans have put on a show in support of their squad in Las Vegas.

However, Fox got the better of Ball in a highly visible NCAA Tournament match-up back in March between Kentucky and UCLA, and that has been a prevailing theme for detractors that don’t believe the hype. Now, there will be a bit of fuel added to the fire, even if for a real reason.

Ball will reportedly miss his team’s Summer League match-up against the Sacramento Kings on Monday evening, though it is important to note that the injury isn’t considered serious.

