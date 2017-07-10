Getty Image

Lonzo Ball was selected ahead of De’Aaron Fox in the 2017 NBA Draft and many believe that was the right decision for the Los Angeles Lakers. The former UCLA standout has had an interesting Summer League to this point but there have been flashes of his on-court ability and Lakers fans have put on a show in support of their squad in Las Vegas.

However, Fox got the better of Ball in a highly visible NCAA Tournament match-up back in March between Kentucky and UCLA, and that has been a prevailing theme for detractors that don’t believe the hype. Now, there will be a bit of fuel added to the fire, even if for a real reason.

Summer League letdown: I'm told Lakers' Lonzo Ball will rest a sore groin tonight & miss a faceoff/rematch against Kings' De'Aaron Fox. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 10, 2017

Ball will reportedly miss his team’s Summer League match-up against the Sacramento Kings on Monday evening, though it is important to note that the injury isn’t considered serious.