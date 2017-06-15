Lonzo Ball Will Reportedly Hold A Second Lakers Pre-Draft Workout On Friday

06.14.17 50 mins ago

The Lakers have had most every major NBA Draft prospect come through the doors of their practice facility over the past two weeks. Lonzo Ball was the first and most notable, as he has long been the presumptive No. 2 overall pick, but the Lakers have ensured they do their due diligence on the matter by bringing in Josh Jackson and De’Aaron Fox as well.

Projected top overall pick Markelle Fultz will also join the Lakers for a workout on Thursday, in what will be his only non-Celtics pre-draft workout.

