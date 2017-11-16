Getty Image

Lonzo Ball is officially struggling, and it’s no longer just LaVar Ball‘s playoff prediction that’s in danger anymore.

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ rookie simply isn’t shooting well these days and his confidence seems to be impacted by his accuracy issues. It was never more clear than on Wednesday night, when Joel Embiid manhandled the Lakers with a career-best performance while Ball had just two points in a loss.

Embiid’s celebratory Instagram post called out Lonzo’s father LaVar, but Embiid later made it clear he wasn’t throwing shade at Lonzo, who he believes will get it together. And Ball’s coach, Luke Walton, appears to agree with Embiid in that regard.