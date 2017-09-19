Getty Image

Lonzo Ball is getting closer and closer to finally playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the regular season, and he appears to be having the time of his life. And why wouldn’t he be having fun?

He’s making music and has a reality show and his family is doing well. He’s getting to live out his dream, and it appears Big Baller Brand’s most coveted asset knows how to mix business with pleasure.

Ball posted video of a late-night workout at the Lakers facility on his Instagram account late Monday night. This workout wasn’t as star-studded as earlier runs with Kevin Durant and Steve Nash, but it does look decidedly more fun.