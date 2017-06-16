Lonzo Ball Wrote LaVar A Touching Letter In Honor Of Father’s Day

06.16.17 2 hours ago

ESPN

Lonzo Ball has already told stories about his dad in a Foot Locker commercial, but he’s also written a letter to LaVar Ball in honor of Father’s Day. The UCLA standout penned a letter to LaVar in The Players’ Tribune that was published on Friday.

The piece was called “To the Loudest Guy in the Gym” and features some anecdotes about how LaVar helped Lonzo become the player and the man he is today. One of Ball’s main points in the piece is that those who criticize his father don’t know the real LaVar Ball.

