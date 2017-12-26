Lonzo Ball Bought LaVar A Rolls Royce For Christmas

#LA Lakers
12.26.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The Lakers’ Christmas didn’t go exactly as planned, as they dropped their nightcap to the Timberwolves 121-104. L.A. was shorthanded on Christmas night, being without two of their young stars as Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram each sat out with injuries.

Ball will miss at least a week with a sprained shoulder, but he wasn’t going to let that take him out of the Christmas spirit. The eldest Ball brother had some custom made Grinch-themed Big Baller Brand ZO2 Primes for the occasion, but he was more Santa than Grinch when it came to his family.

When your father is LaVar Ball, a man who seems to have it all with his three basketball playing sons including one who has literally followed every step of a plan he set out for him to be the point guard of the Lakers, you have to really bring it with your gift. This is the original Big Baller, so not just any present will do. Lonzo understands this, so he went out and picked up a drop-top Rolls Royce for his parents, to the delight of LaVar.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSlavar ballLonzo Ball

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 6 days ago 48 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP