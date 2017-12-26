Lonzo Ball Bought LaVar A Rolls Royce For Christmas

Getty Image

The Lakers’ Christmas didn’t go exactly as planned, as they dropped their nightcap to the Timberwolves 121-104. L.A. was shorthanded on Christmas night, being without two of their young stars as Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram each sat out with injuries.

Ball will miss at least a week with a sprained shoulder, but he wasn’t going to let that take him out of the Christmas spirit. The eldest Ball brother had some custom made Grinch-themed Big Baller Brand ZO2 Primes for the occasion, but he was more Santa than Grinch when it came to his family.

When your father is LaVar Ball, a man who seems to have it all with his three basketball playing sons including one who has literally followed every step of a plan he set out for him to be the point guard of the Lakers, you have to really bring it with your gift. This is the original Big Baller, so not just any present will do. Lonzo understands this, so he went out and picked up a drop-top Rolls Royce for his parents, to the delight of LaVar.