LeBron James is a part of two of the “greatest” NBA debates of our time. One includes the battle between James and Michael Jordan for status as the “GOAT” of the league. The other includes the match-up between James and Kobe Bryant for the best player of their generation. At the end of the day, though, only one of the arguments really includes fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, and that is where Lonzo Ball comes in to the picture.

The talented rookie guard was recently asked to choose between James and Bryant. Wisely, Ball toed the line for a while, but in the end, he gave an opinion in front of a live microphone.