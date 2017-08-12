Lonzo Ball Isn’t Going To Win Any Extra Lakers Fans With His Opinion On LeBron Vs. Kobe

#Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers #LeBron James
08.11.17 38 mins ago 2 Comments

Instagram/@HouseOfHighlights

LeBron James is a part of two of the “greatest” NBA debates of our time. One includes the battle between James and Michael Jordan for status as the “GOAT” of the league. The other includes the match-up between James and Kobe Bryant for the best player of their generation. At the end of the day, though, only one of the arguments really includes fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, and that is where Lonzo Ball comes in to the picture.

The talented rookie guard was recently asked to choose between James and Bryant. Wisely, Ball toed the line for a while, but in the end, he gave an opinion in front of a live microphone.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERSLeBron JamesLonzo Ball

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP