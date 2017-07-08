Lonzo Ball Had A Rocky Start In His NBA Summer League Debut

07.07.17

Fulfilling a prophecy spoken into existence by his loquacious father LaVar Ball, Lonzo Ball made his Los Angeles Lakers debut at the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday. And while Summer League by no means should be compared to the actual regular season, Ball showed more than a few flashes of the potential that made his father incessantly rave about him and that also convinced the Lakers to select the UCLA point guard with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Right from the opening tip, Ball displayed his excellent court vision and ability to find his teammates for open looks with an alley-oop pass to Brandon Ingram.

