Getty Image

LaVar Ball may be all the way in Lithuania, but that didn’t prevent him from stirring up some controversy regarding the Lakers on Sunday morning.

In a conversation with ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, Ball once again ripped into Lakers coach Luke Walton and claimed that he’d lost control of the locker room. LaVar, the father of star rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, explained that no one wanted to play for him and said that he was too young for the job and isn’t connecting with the players.

This wasn’t the first time LaVar had criticized Walton, but it was his most scathing review of the Lakers’ coach yet and comes at a time when the Lakers are struggling the most, having lost nine straight. Unsurprisingly, Ball’s comments were the talk of Lakers’ shootaround this morning in Los Angeles as they prepare for a (very winnable) game against the Atlanta Hawks. Lonzo shrugged off his dad’s comments as he has for more than a year, noting that LaVar is going to be LaVar and say what he wants, but he didn’t exactly offer up much in the way of support for his coach in the face of those criticisms, saying he’ll “play for anybody.”