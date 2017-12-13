Lonzo Ball May Have Brought Back His Nas Feud With The Hoodie He Wore To Madison Square Garden

#NBA Jumpstart #LA Lakers
12.12.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Ball family has been involved in some high-profile feuds over the last few months. While the one involving LaVar Ball and Donald Trump was easily the most prominent, the most interesting one involving Lonzo Ball was undoubtedly the one between himself and Nas. It stemmed from the Lakers’ point guard saying that nobody listens to Nas anymore, which opened a gigantic can of worms for Ball.

Nas’ agent took to Twitter to call Ball “oatmeal face.” Lil B got involved, saying that he was “a few seconds away” from putting the dreaded Based God’s curse on Ball because Nas is “always relevant.” And just as it looks like things were settling down, Ball posted a picture that featured his agent wearing a t-shirt that included the art for Nas’ “It Was Written.”

Things did up getting quiet, though. That was until Tuesday night, when the Lakers went to Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks. Ball wore a white hoodie with the same artwork that his agent wore on his shirt a few months ago.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLonzo BallNasNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

12.12.17 10 hours ago 4 Comments
Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

12.12.17 11 hours ago 2 Comments
Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

12.12.17 12 hours ago 5 Comments
The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Great (And Weird) 2017 Gifts For The Movie And TV Lovers In Your Life

Great (And Weird) 2017 Gifts For The Movie And TV Lovers In Your Life

and 12.11.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP