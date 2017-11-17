Getty Image

Big Baller Brand’s launch of Lonzo Ball’s first signature shoe, the ZO2’s, was a bumpy ride, to say the least. The outrageous $495 – $995 price tag, depending on the model you were looking for, only begins to scratch the surface of how BBB botched the release.

Of course, if you asked LaVar Ball about it, you’d likely hear about how amazing the sales were, or how great the sneakers are, but that’s LaVar Ball. I won’t knock him for the hustle, either. Big Baller Brand is clearly pulling in a lot of money from somewhere, and LaVar deserves some credit for that.

Lonzo Ball’s original ZO2’s never actually released. Instead, Big Baller Brand announced that anyone that ordered the original ZO2’s would be receiving a pair of ZO2: Prime Remix’s instead. At the time, there were a lot of rumors floating around about how and why Big Baller Brand scrapped the original ZO2’s, and now, thanks this report from GQ, we finally know what happened behind-the-scenes.

During production of the ZO2: Prime Remix, Big Baller Brand dropped some photos of LaMelo Ball’s first signature shoe, the Melo Ball 1, on August 31st. It didn’t take internet investigators long to realize that the Melo Ball 1’s looked an awful lot like a shoe called Rare Metal by the apparel company, Brandblack. If you’re unfamiliar with sneaker companies, this might be a little hard to follow, but Brandblack is a subsidiary of the sneaker giant, Sketchers.