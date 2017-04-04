Rockets Break Warriors' Single Season 3-Point Record

Nike Thinks A $1 Billion Shoe Deal For The Ball Brothers Is A Tad Pricy

04.04.17 40 mins ago

ESPN

Do you know what it takes to ask Nike for a $1 billion endorsement contract for your three basketball-playing sons?

A lot of Balls.

Three, to be exact.

That’s what infamous sports dad Lavar Ball wants for his sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LiMelo: a [Dr. Evil voice] $1 billion shoe deal. It’s nice to want things for your kids, but it’s probably detrimental to their lives to make wild demands through the press. If your dad went to the media and demanded free olives because you did well on a science test or a starring role in the 11th season in Big Bang Theory because you’re good at botany. Maybe just stay out of the way.

Still, Nike responded to the $1 billion demand. Forbes has it:

Around The Web

TAGSlavar ballLonzo BallPhil KnightSNEAKERS
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP