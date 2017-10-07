Everyone Thinks Lonzo Ball Is Ducking De’Aaron Fox Again

#LA Lakers
10.07.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball suffered an ankle injury during the Lakers’ second preseason game on Monday evening against the Denver Nuggets. It ended up costing him the opportunity to play in Los Angeles’ third preseason game on Wednesday, and according to Ball, it could hold him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

Ball met with the media on Friday and was reportedly hobbled, saying that his status against the Lakers’ divisional rivals is up in the air.

But while Ball said this, Twitter thinks it knows the real reason why he’s going to sit. Ball is the star rookie point guard in Los Angeles, but Sacramento has its own highly-regarded rookie in the backcourt in De’Aaron Fox. So once the news came out that Ball might sit, plenty of people took the time to push this conspiracy theory.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSDeAaron FoxLA LAKERSLonzo BallSACRAMENTO KINGS

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP