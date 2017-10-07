Everyone Thinks Lonzo Ball Is Ducking De’Aaron Fox Again

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball suffered an ankle injury during the Lakers’ second preseason game on Monday evening against the Denver Nuggets. It ended up costing him the opportunity to play in Los Angeles’ third preseason game on Wednesday, and according to Ball, it could hold him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

Ball met with the media on Friday and was reportedly hobbled, saying that his status against the Lakers’ divisional rivals is up in the air.

Lonzo Ball limped over to reporters on his sprained ankle, said it felt a little better but wasn't sure he'd play Sunday vs. Kings. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) October 6, 2017

But while Ball said this, Twitter thinks it knows the real reason why he’s going to sit. Ball is the star rookie point guard in Los Angeles, but Sacramento has its own highly-regarded rookie in the backcourt in De’Aaron Fox. So once the news came out that Ball might sit, plenty of people took the time to push this conspiracy theory.