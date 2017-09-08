Lonzo Ball Dropped His First Single, And It’s About His Brother LaMelo’s Shoes

Lonzo Ball took some heat for opinions about rap music last week, but now that he’s officially a rapper those opinions can be recategorized as “beef.”

The Los Angeles Lakers rookie dropped his first single on iTunes on Friday. Ball’s first single is called “Melo Ball 1,” and it’s about his brother and his shoes.

“I’m the king, little bro a prince,” Ball raps at one point.

As Complex points out, it’s the same song that accompanied his youngest brother’s shoe announcement last month.

