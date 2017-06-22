Getty Image

Lonzo Ball really wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but in the days leading up to the draft he tried his hardest not to address the team in interviews with the press. Ball was interviewed by a pair of outlets in the lead up to Thursday’s NBA Draft

That might be because his father has addressed his desire to see his sons — all three of them — play for the Lakers. Or maybe it’s because no one is sure if the Lakers are sold on Lonzo Ball just yet.

Ball wouldn’t talk about the Lakers directly in an interview with USA Today earlier this week, though he did reveal how much it would mean for him to get taken by his “hometown” team.