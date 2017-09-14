Lonzo Ball Explained What He Learned From Working Out With Steve Nash

Getty Image

The Lakers are handing the keys to their franchise over to rookie point guard Lonzo Ball this season and asking him to help them take the next step in the rebuilding process. While the key to whether the Lakers can skip steps in the traditional rebuild will be who they land next summer in free agency, when they will target Paul George and LeBron James, Ball meeting lofty expectations at the point guard spot early will be almost as important.

If competing soon is the plan — and targeting stars like George and James would certainly mean that — young players like Ball and Brandon Ingram will need to develop on an accelerated curve in order to be contributors on a contender. For Ball, that means picking up the NBA game and becoming a league average or better point guard in just a season or two, which in a loaded point guard market isn’t an easy thing to do.

Ball has the talent and demeanor to take on that responsibility, and this summer he’s gotten help from some legends of the game to try and cut down on that learning curve. Playing for Magic Johnson and getting the chance to pick one of the all-time great’s brain will certainly pay dividends for Ball, but another legend and former MVP, Steve Nash, has also been hands on with the budding young star.