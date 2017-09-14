Lonzo Ball Explained What He Learned From Working Out With Steve Nash

#LA Lakers
09.14.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

The Lakers are handing the keys to their franchise over to rookie point guard Lonzo Ball this season and asking him to help them take the next step in the rebuilding process. While the key to whether the Lakers can skip steps in the traditional rebuild will be who they land next summer in free agency, when they will target Paul George and LeBron James, Ball meeting lofty expectations at the point guard spot early will be almost as important.

If competing soon is the plan — and targeting stars like George and James would certainly mean that — young players like Ball and Brandon Ingram will need to develop on an accelerated curve in order to be contributors on a contender. For Ball, that means picking up the NBA game and becoming a league average or better point guard in just a season or two, which in a loaded point guard market isn’t an easy thing to do.

Ball has the talent and demeanor to take on that responsibility, and this summer he’s gotten help from some legends of the game to try and cut down on that learning curve. Playing for Magic Johnson and getting the chance to pick one of the all-time great’s brain will certainly pay dividends for Ball, but another legend and former MVP, Steve Nash, has also been hands on with the budding young star.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLonzo BallSTEVE NASH

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 7 days ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP