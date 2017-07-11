Lonzo Ball Educated ‘The Starters’ On What’s Baller And What’s Not

The Starters

Lonzo Ball is having himself a time in Las Vegas. After a rocky first game in Summer League, Ball bounced back with a triple-double and is starting to find himself on the court. He’s also getting used to appearing on television and showing off more of his personality.

Ball joined The Starters on set live at NBA Summer League on Monday and played a game of “Baller or Nah?” where J.E. Skeets and crew asked Ball whether a series of things were actually baller or not baller at all.