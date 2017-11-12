Lonzo Ball’s Triple-Double Broke An NBA Record Previously Held By LeBron James

Lonzo Ball‘s rookie season has had its ups and downs already, but he put together an impressive game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

The 13th game of his NBA career brought him his first career triple-double, and in the process it put him in some elite company. Ball became the youngest ever NBA player to register a triple-double, notching double-digit points, rebounds and assists for the Lakers on Saturday night.

The triple-double record he broke, by the way, was previously held by LeBron James.

