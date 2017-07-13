Getty Image

Lonzo Ball wore a pair of Nikes at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Wednesday and the internet lost its collective mind. Is Lonzo done with Big Baller Brand shoes already? Is The ZO2—available for preorder in five colorways—already a bust? LaVar Ball is here to say that’s far from the case.

In fact, his son throwing on a pair of purple Kobes is apparantly another benefit to being a Big Baller. The BBB CEO told ESPN’s Darren Rovell via text message that there’s no signing with Nike on the horizon despite his son’s choice of footwear.