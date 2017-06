Getty Image

Lonzo Ball is officially a Los Angeles Laker and Big Baller Brands wasted no time in releasing a special Lakers colorway for Ball’s ZO2 shoes.

Seconds after Ball was officially a Laker, Big Baller Brands started a preorder for the ZO2 Sho’time colorway, a white shoe with yellow and purple accents that celebrates the team Ball always hoped he’d one day play for.