An arrest was made in the 2010 murder of former journeyman big man Lorenzen Wright earlier this month. Wright was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, and prior to the Dec. 5 arrest of a man named Billy Turner, it seemed like the investigation had gone cold.

But Turner’s arrest indicated that authorities in Memphis had made some headway in their search for justice. And as it turns out, the police were not done making arrests in relation to the case, as word came down on Saturday that Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra, was arrested and charged with a myriad of crimes.

Fox 13 in Memphis reported that Sherra Wright was arrested in California.

Jail records show she was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside at 9:28 p.m. Pacific time. MPD said Sherra Wright-Robinson has been indicted and arrested for conspiracy, criminal attempted first degree and first degree murder in the death of Lorenzen Wright.

Wright was questioned about her involvement by Sports Illustrated in 2015 as part of a collaborative effort by the magazine and Fox Sports 1. Here’s what she had to say.