The Cleveland Cavaliers currently sit at 26-13 as we near the midway point of the 2017-18 NBA season. That record is good for 3rd in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and while LeBron James-led teams are usually expected to finish at the top of the conference, what the Cavaliers have been able to do while decimated by injuries is legitimately impressive.

The good news is the Cavaliers are finally healthy. For the most part. Isaiah Thomas is back. Tristan Thompson is back. Iman Shumpert is still going to be out for a while, but Derrick Rose is nearing his return and this is as close to full strength as the Cavaliers have been all season. LeBron James and Kevin Love are playing some of the best basketball of their careers, and outside of the Golden State Warriors, the Cavaliers have as good a shot at the NBA Finals as anyone else as we gear up for the second half of the season.

Unlike other contenders, however, the Cavaliers have one gigantic trade chip that could land them another All-Star caliber player before the playoffs tip off in April. When the Cavaliers shipped Kyrie Irving up to Boston this summer, they landed Danny Ainge’s coveted 2018 Brooklyn Nets first round draft pick. The Nets are actually playing better than anyone expected, so what was once thought to be a lock as a top-5 pick currently sits at 9th. The draft lottery can and will significantly change the draft order, and there is a lot of basketball left to play, but the Brooklyn pick is not quite the trade asset it once was.