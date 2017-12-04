Getty Image

LaVar Ball‘s attempt to take over the world hit a bump in the road on Monday morning, as a report indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers will begin enforcing a rule with the hopes that media members won’t try to talk to him after games. Nicknamed the ‘LaVar Ball rule,’ the policy has been on the books for some time (and isn’t unique to the Lakers), but Lonzo Ball‘s outspoken father has caused the team to enforce it with more fervor than in the past.

The rule is designed to keep members of the media from heading to where family members and other people who are there to support a specific player sit and congregate after games. While the section is surely full of people every night, few have the level of notoriety that Ball has managed to achieve and none attract the media attention of Lonzo’s father.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, a team spokesperson claimed that enforcing this rule is a “privacy concern.”