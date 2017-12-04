The Lakers Will Enforce A Rule About Postgame Interviews In An Attempt To Keep LaVar Ball In Check

#NBA Jumpstart #LA Lakers
12.04.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball‘s attempt to take over the world hit a bump in the road on Monday morning, as a report indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers will begin enforcing a rule with the hopes that media members won’t try to talk to him after games. Nicknamed the ‘LaVar Ball rule,’ the policy has been on the books for some time (and isn’t unique to the Lakers), but Lonzo Ball‘s outspoken father has caused the team to enforce it with more fervor than in the past.

The rule is designed to keep members of the media from heading to where family members and other people who are there to support a specific player sit and congregate after games. While the section is surely full of people every night, few have the level of notoriety that Ball has managed to achieve and none attract the media attention of Lonzo’s father.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, a team spokesperson claimed that enforcing this rule is a “privacy concern.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSlavar ballLonzo BallNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP