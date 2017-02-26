Lonzo Ball’s Father Is Only Interested In Seeing His Son Play For One Team

Two players appear to be the favorites to go 1-2 in the 2017 NBA Draft: dynamic Washington guard Markelle Fultz and smooth UCLA guard Lonzo Ball. The teams at the top of the draft would love to get either, but according to Ball’s father, there’s a chance that the Bruins’ guard with otherworldly court vision and a funky jumper only wants to play in Los Angeles. Lavar Ball told reporters on Saturday that his son will only suit up in the purple and gold.

In addition to playing for UCLA, Ball is a native of Southern California, so no one would be surprised if he wants to play for his local team. His father’s statements go beyond that, though, as this says that his son won’t play for anyone else.

However, Lavar somewhat walked back his comment later in the day, telling ESPN that “My boy is going to play for the Lakers, and I’m going to speak it into existence. I want him to be a Laker, but I wasn’t saying he’s only going to play for the Lakers.” Lonzo, meanwhile, did some damage control.

