A Laker Legend Believes The Team Hasn’t Had A Talent Like Lonzo Ball Since Magic Johnson

#LA Lakers
08.13.17 2 hours ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

It’s not a stretch to say that there’s a ton of optimism among the future of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is especially true when it comes to their young 1-2 punch of Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, a pair of back-to-back No. 2 overall draft picks. Ingram is a smooth scorer on the perimeter, while Ball came to the franchise with a ton of hype.

Part of this is because he’s a native of Los Angeles, but it’s also because his style of play is so similar to an all-time Laker great: Magic Johnson, who of course is the team’s president of basketball operations. Ball is a prodigious passer with an uncanny feel for the game and the unique ability to set his teammates up all over the floor, all talents that Johnson also possessed.

This comparison has been thrown around a little, and another ex-Laker agrees with the assessment. TMZ caught up with James Worthy, who heaped praise onto Ball’s game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSJames WorthyLA LAKERSLonzo BallMAGIC JOHNSON

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 4 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP