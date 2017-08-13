It’s not a stretch to say that there’s a ton of optimism among the future of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is especially true when it comes to their young 1-2 punch of Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, a pair of back-to-back No. 2 overall draft picks. Ingram is a smooth scorer on the perimeter, while Ball came to the franchise with a ton of hype.
Part of this is because he’s a native of Los Angeles, but it’s also because his style of play is so similar to an all-time Laker great: Magic Johnson, who of course is the team’s president of basketball operations. Ball is a prodigious passer with an uncanny feel for the game and the unique ability to set his teammates up all over the floor, all talents that Johnson also possessed.
This comparison has been thrown around a little, and another ex-Laker agrees with the assessment. TMZ caught up with James Worthy, who heaped praise onto Ball’s game.
Amen! Court Vision is lost on this league.. the PG either has to make everyone else better or slide over to the 2! You got small forwards bringing the ball up who can’t really dribble and barely getting 10 assists with 4 max players on the floor.. John Stockton, Magic, etc woulda had 30 assists a game!
I mean if you’re a natural scorer with range as soon as you cross the half then do you.. but if not, give the ball up! Hopefully ball can continue what we saw in summer league.. 💪
So since Worthy said this, I guess he thinks Ball is better than Kobe, eh?
I think he meant talent “at passing”, not overall game.
@Tim Tebows Vinegar Strokes exactly! Lakers haven’t had a decent PG in awhile.. a 40yr old Steve Nash who played maybe 10 games and a 40yr old Gary Payton was the best since Magic b4 Ball.. assuming Ball is as good as he was in Summer League.
