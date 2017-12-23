The Lakers Have ‘Given Up’ On Finding A Trade For Luol Deng

Luol Deng is very unlikely to play for another NBA team this season. Whether he plays for the Lakers now that he’s basically untradeable, however, is yet to be clear.

Deng has been inactive or a DNP for the Lakers in all but one game, the season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. At 32 and with a huge contract the Lakers don’t want, it’s clear that Deng is not high on the list of options for a Lakers team trying to rebuild. But getting him out of L.A. is proving more difficult than the Lakers have hoped.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported during an appearance on ESPN that the Lakers have “given up” on trading Deng. That’s because the team refuses to throw in a first-round pick with any deal, nor do they want to include a young player like Kyle Kuzma in a deal get gets Deng off the books.

