The Lakers May Use Their Remaining Cap Space To Bring In Rajon Rondo

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a transition phase, with the great majority of the focus on young players like Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. What is left of the attention paid toward one of the league’s marquee franchises is centered around the possibility of adding LeBron James and/or Paul George next summer.

However, there is a more immediate move that the Lakers could be executing and it has to do with their $17 million in remaining cap space for the 2017-2018 season. Multiple reports indicate that Los Angeles met with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo and freshly unrestricted shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.