The Lakers’ ‘Wish’ Came True When They Sold Their Jersey Ad Rights To An E-Commerce Website

#LA Lakers
09.21.17 1 min ago

Lakers.com

It’s an exciting time for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are made perpetually wealthy by the city in which they play basketball and the rich winning tradition that basketball has created. They also drafted Lonzo Ball, a point guard who the franchise hopes can help return the team to its former glory.

To celebrate those high hopes, or wishes if you will, the team has officially added a lucrative jersey ad agreement to its revenue streams. The team announced on Thursday that it’s pairing with Wish, an e-commerce site that needs its own explainer on the Lakers website so people know what they’re looking at for the next few years of Lakers basketball.

According to Sports Business Daily, it’s a three-year deal that will pay the team one of the higher fees for the jersey ad in the league.

The Lakers have signed a jersey patch deal with S.F.-based e-commerce company Wish. The three-year agreement, according to a source, is between $12-14M annually.

The deal is the second-most expensive in the NBA thus far, with Golden State currently holding the most valuable jersey ad rights. Rakuten will pay the Dubs $20 million each season to be on their jerseys, while the Cavaliers will get $10 million annually from Goodyear.

(Via Lakers.com)

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSjersey adsLA LAKERSWish

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP