Lakers.com

It’s an exciting time for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are made perpetually wealthy by the city in which they play basketball and the rich winning tradition that basketball has created. They also drafted Lonzo Ball, a point guard who the franchise hopes can help return the team to its former glory.

To celebrate those high hopes, or wishes if you will, the team has officially added a lucrative jersey ad agreement to its revenue streams. The team announced on Thursday that it’s pairing with Wish, an e-commerce site that needs its own explainer on the Lakers website so people know what they’re looking at for the next few years of Lakers basketball.

According to Sports Business Daily, it’s a three-year deal that will pay the team one of the higher fees for the jersey ad in the league.

The Lakers have signed a jersey patch deal with S.F.-based e-commerce company Wish. The three-year agreement, according to a source, is between $12-14M annually.

The deal is the second-most expensive in the NBA thus far, with Golden State currently holding the most valuable jersey ad rights. Rakuten will pay the Dubs $20 million each season to be on their jerseys, while the Cavaliers will get $10 million annually from Goodyear.

(Via Lakers.com)