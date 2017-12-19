The Rams Proved They’re Still Getting Used To Los Angeles By Messing Up Their Kobe Bryant Graphic

#NBA Jumpstart #Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers
12.18.17 14 hours ago

Getty Image

Monday night is an important one in the city of Los Angeles. The Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors, and while that game seems kind of one-sided, it will draw the attention of the entire sports world as the team will retire both of the numbers Kobe Bryant wore during his NBA career.

Those two numbers, of course, are the No. 8 and the No. 24. They have taken up an iconic status in Tinseltown, which is obvious if you look at how crazy the environment is in and around Staples Center during the lead up to the game. Even things like the Nike Kobe puppets are popping back up so they can pay homage to Bean.

Teams around the NBA and in the region decided to pay their respects by tweeting out small (but still really cool) signs of support for the future Hall of Fame inductee. One such team was the Los Angeles Rams, which apparently didn’t get the memo that the hashtag for these signs of support is #Ko8e24.

