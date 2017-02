Getty Image

You can never have enough scoring in the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets apparently agree with this, and for that reason, they’re reportedly on the verge of acquiring Lakers guard Lou Williams. This, of course, means that Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson are working with each other to make a move.

Charlotte aggressively pursuing Los Angeles guard Lou Williams, league sources tell ESPN. As @ESPNSteinLine notes, most likely to be dealt. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 21, 2017