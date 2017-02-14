Game recognize game, which is why even the Syracuse Orange bench appreciated this Donovan Mitchell alley-oop.

The Louisville sophomore threw down a vicious alley-oop during an ACC showdown at the Carrier Dome on Monday night.

Mitchell finished a deft pass from Quintin Snyder, who came off a high screen above the arc to find the 6’3 guard wide open to the left of the hoop. Two Syracuse defenders watched helplessly as Mitchell reached back with his right hand to throw the alley-oop home.

Check out the reaction of the Syracuse bench, who is not supposed to be in favor of such things.