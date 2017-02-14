This Vicious Louisville Alley-Oop Was So Crazy That Even Syracuse’s Bench Was Impressed

02.13.17 10 mins ago

Game recognize game, which is why even the Syracuse Orange bench appreciated this Donovan Mitchell alley-oop.

The Louisville sophomore threw down a vicious alley-oop during an ACC showdown at the Carrier Dome on Monday night.

Mitchell finished a deft pass from Quintin Snyder, who came off a high screen above the arc to find the 6’3 guard wide open to the left of the hoop. Two Syracuse defenders watched helplessly as Mitchell reached back with his right hand to throw the alley-oop home.

Check out the reaction of the Syracuse bench, who is not supposed to be in favor of such things.

TAGSCollege Basketballdonovan mitchellLOUISVILLE CARDINALSSYRACUSE ORANGE

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP