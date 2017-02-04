This 17-Year-Old EuroLeague Baller Pulled Off A Crazy Dribble Move

Luka Doncic is 17-years-old, and like most millenials, he has no respect for his elders. That’s pretty clear from this move he pulled in Real Madrid’s win over Baskonia in EuroLeague action.

Doncic hits the defense with a filthy between-the-legs move, and then, just for good measure, does a flat-footed scoop layup off the very top of the backboard for added style and to embarrass his opponents even more. It’s outright disrespectful, and I love it. Doncic isn’t just some random kid in the EuroLeague with handles; at 6’8, he’s one of the best prospects in that draft. He’ll be in the NBA in the next few years, and it’s going to be amazing.

Players should do stuff like this way more often. My ideal basketball league is filled with guards that do wild stuff like this all the time with no regard for situation or playing “the right way.” What I’m saying is we need every team to have Jason Williams, and if that’s not possible then guys who have these kinds of handles need to try crazy moves more often. Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry can absolutely pull this off, and if I were them, I’d take this as a personal challenge from the 17-year-old.

I can’t wait for some team to draft Doncic in 2018 and for him to try something like this in an NBA game and either make the crowd go crazy or get himself benched trying.