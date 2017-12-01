Potential Top Pick Luka Doncic May Not Leave Real Madrid And Enter The 2018 NBA Draft

We’re only a few weeks into the 2017-18 college basketball season, but the 2018 NBA Draft class certainly looks like a good one. Among the likes of Michael Porter, Marvin Bagley, DeAndre Ayton, Mohamed Bamba, and Miles Bridges at the top of everyone’s draft board is Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic.

The Slovenian-born Doncic is the most heralded international NBA prospect in a long time, and possibly the most prolific international prospect ever. It’s easy to see why scouts love Doncic. He’s a 6-6, 18-year old guard that has been tearing up professional hoops in Europe for years, along with an extended successful run on the Slovenian National Team. For a player with his skill, size, youth, and experience, it’s hard to find an appropriate prospect to compare him to. His resume is that impressive.

If your still not sold on what Doncic brings to the table, I couldn’t recommend Basketball Breakdown’s scouting report more. In fact, hop on over to YouTube and waste the rest of your day watching Doncic film. It’s worth it.

