03.18.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

A skirmish broke out during Friday’s game between Milwaukee and Los Angeles which led to D’Angelo Russell getting ejected. After looking over the video of the incident, it doesn’t really seem like Russell did all that much to warrant getting tossed – he shoved Greg Monroe in the back after Monroe got a little too physical with Nick Young.

A lot of people would probably agree that you should just give Russell a technical foul there and move on, but the second-year point guard got hit with a double tech and was thrown out of the game. The Bucks ended up beating the Lakers, 107-103.

During his postgame press conference, Los Angeles coach Luke Walton decided to unload on the officials for giving Russell a double tech and booting him. Walton thought it was “absolute crap” that the refs thought Monroe and Russell’s actions warranted an equal punishment.

