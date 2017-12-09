Getty Image

Lonzo Ball has a lot of people interested in bettering his NBA career. The Los Angels Lakers invested the future of their franchise into the point guard out of UCLA, and everyone in the organization is trying to help him shake off his inconsistent play to start his rookie year.

But Lonzo has other factors in his life, none more vocal than his father, LaVar Ball. The eldest Big Baller has shown a knack for promotion, and his antics have served a real purpose in Lonzo’s development — while everyone is talking about the Balls, many of them are talking about LaVar’s antics rather than Lonzo’s play.

Plenty of people have advice for Lonzo at this point, and some of that advice is good, like Kevin Garnett’s advice about developing his shot on the court and listening to coaches and veteran teammates. But looming over all of this is, of course, Lonzo’s most trusted ally: his father.