Wednesday night’s game between the Sixers and Lakers at Staples Center was originally billed as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons vs. Lonzo Ball. After the game, everyone was talking about Embiid’s unreal performance, with some residual buzz about Simmons’ near triple double.

For the Lakers, the stars were Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers “other” rookie, with Lonzo Ball ending up tallying only two points, two assists, and five rebounds on the night in 21 minutes. Ball was an abject disaster on Wednesday night. The national TV spotlight on the rookie point guard only highlighted the mistakes and gave a stark example to the viewing audience what his struggles have been all season.

Ball’s shooting has been an issue all season, but his 1-of-9 performance (0-of-6 from three) against Philadelphia was among his very worst. What made the evening worse for Ball was it was clear he was searching for answers and his impact in other areas, which at times has been able to keep him on the court despite shooting problems, was non-existent. After the game, Lakers coach Luke Walton pointed to that being the biggest concern for him, noting Ball was letting his shooting struggles affect his ability to impact the game in ways beyond scoring.