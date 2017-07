Ball Is Life

It’s summer, so the best basketball you’re going to see is at camps and AAU tournaments for a good while. But that doesn’t make the basketball happening any less significant for those showing off their best.

Take Mac McClung, for example, a 6’2 point guard out of Gate City, Virginia. McClung has good ups for his size and also happens to have a very famous family member helping him spread the word about his game: rapper Riff Raff.