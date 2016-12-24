6 Times LeBron Blocks Like A Shark

The Magic Blocked A Franchise-Record Nine Shots In The First Quarter Against The Lakers

12.23.16 9 hours ago

The month of December has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. After a promising start to the season, in which their young and talented core finally started clicking, they’ve regressed tremendously. They’re just 1-9 in their last 10 games and are currently on a four-game skid.

And things didn’t get any better during the first quarter of their game against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. The Lakers managed just 14 points in the opening frame, in no small part due to the fact that the Magic swatted away a franchise-best nine shots. Timofey Mozgov was a frequent victim of their abuse, getting blocked on three separate times by Serge Ibaka. The Serge Protector finished with five total blocks on the night, to go along with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals.

Aaron Gordon got in on the action, too, denying a D’Angelo Russell layup at the rim. Russell would later get blocked by Bismack Biyombo, who put the smack down on Nick Young and Luol Deng as well. All in all, it was an impressive display of defense by Orlando’s three-headed front-court monster as the Magic would go on to get the 109-90 win.

TAGSLOS ANGELES LAKERSORLANDO MAGIC

