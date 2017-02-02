Lakers VS Celtics-Which is The Greatest NBA Franchise

Magic Johnson Is Back To Shake Up The Lakers And Chew Gum, And He’s All Out Of Gum

02.02.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

Magic Johnson is officially back with the Lakers. The Hall of Fame point guard will return to a role in the front office as an advisor to to Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss “in all areas of basketball and business.”

Johnson, who is also a partial owner of the LA Dodgers, LA Sparks and works as an analyst on ESPN (where he will continue to work), returns to the Lakers in an official capacity after losing his honorary title as vice president last summer. With Johnson back in the fold, it’s clear that there are changes coming to the Lakers over the next year.

“Everyone knows my love for the Lakers,” said Johnson in a statement. “Over the years, I have considered other management opportunities, however my devotion to the game and Los Angeles make the Lakers my first and only choice. I will do everything in my power to help return the Lakers to their rightful place among the elite teams of the NBA.”

Johnson will work directly with Jeanie Buss and it has raised questions about the future of Jim Buss, as USA Today’s Sam Amick detailed in depth on Thursday. Buss previously stated his intentions to step away in 2017 if the Lakers weren’t competing for championships, but now that time is rapidly approaching. Johnson is a friend of Jeanie’s but has been critical in the past of Jim, making his feelings clear that he doesn’t feel Jim should have his hands in basketball decisions.

Now that Johnson is coming in as an advisor, not just a figurehead as he was previously, it would seem to indicate that the push to move Jim Buss out of power (and possibly GM Mitch Kupchak as well) could be coming soon.

TAGSLA LAKERSMAGIC JOHNSON

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP