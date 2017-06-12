Magic Johnson Showed Off His Shooting Touch At Lakers Workouts

Getty Image

Magic Johnson is 57 years old now and spends his days as the president of basketball operations for the Lakers. Being back in the NBA means Johnson can still put in some work on the court, and make sure that his Hall of Fame skills haven’t completely eroded.

Johnson showed off his shooting touch at a recent Lakers workout, stroking midrange jumpers with ease from 20 feet out.

Still a midrange knockdown 🎯 #LakeShow @MagicJohnson A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

It’s clear that Magic still has it from the midrange and keeps his form sharp just in case it’s needed. One word of advice from someone that’s seen Dominique Wilkins hustle ball boys at Philips Arena for years, is don’t ever think that just because a former NBA legend isn’t in as good of shape as they once were or because they’re wearing a suit that they can’t beat you in a quick game of HORSE and take your money.

While Magic’s shot looks great, this video is also frustrating, watching someone take two steps inside the three-point line to shoot rather than stay outside the three-point line. I know this is a 57-year-old shooting in a gym during some downtime at work and it shouldn’t bother me, but I can’t help but see it. Anyways, the moral of the story is, beware of Magic Johnson in a shooting competition and old players really, really don’t care about the three-point line.