Magic Johnson’s History Of Bad Tweets Should Make Lakers Fans Very Nervous

02.21.17 26 mins ago

Getty Image

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers made the bombshell announcement that they’d summarily ousted general manager Mitch Kupchak, demoted vice president Jim Buss, and appointed Magic Johnson as the new president of basketball operations. The move came just weeks after the Laker legend rejoined the franchise and immediately made it clear that he wanted to call the shots.

The internet, of course, reacted the only way it knows how, i.e. with snark and ridicule bordering on outright derision. Speaking of social media, Johnson has become one of the most entertaining and unintentionally-hilarious follows on Twitter over the years thanks to his Perd Hapley/Captain Obvious-esque lines of logic when it comes to various topics.

Here’s a taste:

